Inmate at Troup County Jail dies, GBI investigates
The Georgia Bureau of Investigating is looking into the death of an inmate who died at Troup County Jail on Thursday night.
At around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, a detention officer with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office found an inmate, identified as 33-year-old Aaron Martinette, who appeared to be unresponsive in his cell.
Medical and fire officials then responded to the cell to try and perform life-saving measures. The measures continued as Martinette was taken to a hospital.
Martinette was pronounced dead at 4:30 a.m. on Friday.
It remains unclear how he died.
Deputies said Martinette was being held on disorderly conduct charges.
The GBI said it will conduct a private investigation.
