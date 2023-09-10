Inmate at Troup County Jail dies, GBI investigates

The Georgia Bureau of Investigating is looking into the death of an inmate who died at Troup County Jail on Thursday night.

At around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, a detention officer with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office found an inmate, identified as 33-year-old Aaron Martinette, who appeared to be unresponsive in his cell.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Medical and fire officials then responded to the cell to try and perform life-saving measures. The measures continued as Martinette was taken to a hospital.

Martinette was pronounced dead at 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

TRENDING STORIES:

It remains unclear how he died.

Deputies said Martinette was being held on disorderly conduct charges.

The GBI said it will conduct a private investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: