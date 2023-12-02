Inmate under death sentence dies at U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute

Dec. 1—A federal inmate under a death sentence was found dead at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute on Friday morning.

Odell Corely, 59, was found unresponsive about 9:25 a.m., the federal Bureau of Prisons said in a news release.

Responding employees began life-saving measures and emergency medical services were requested. Corely, who called himself Nasih Ra'id, was subsequently pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The FBI was notified.

No employees or other incarcerated individuals were injured and at no time was the public in danger, the bureau said in a news release.

Corely was sentenced to death in the Northern District of Indiana for bank robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, aiding and abetting, death as a result of bank robbery, possession of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, causing death by use of a firearm during commission of a robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.

He was convicted in October 2004 of two murders at the Pines branch of the First State Bank of Porter. Two tellers died and a security guard was seriously injured, according to news archives.

Corely had been in custody at USP Terre Haute since July 12, 2005.