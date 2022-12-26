Inmate from Victorville dies at local hospital after appearing in court

Sheriff’s officials said they are investigating after inmate Jose Luis Quesada, 51, made a court appearance, then later suffered a medical emergency and died at Victor Valley Global Medical Center in Victorville.

Sheriff’s officials are investigating after an inmate from Victorville made a court appearance, then later experienced a medical emergency and died at a local hospital.

Jose Luis Quesada, 51, died on Thursday at Victor Valley Global Medical Center in Victorville, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials said that on Wednesday, Quesada made a court appearance at the Victorville Superior Courthouse before having a medical emergency.

Quesada was transported and admitted to VVGMC, where he was pronounced dead the following day, sheriff’s officials said.

Before his death, Quesada was an inmate at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

Investigators with the Specialized Investigations Division are conducting the death investigation. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

Victorville Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested Quesada on June 22 on suspicion of outstanding warrants.

Thanksgiving Day death

The last in-custody death was that ofFrancisco Fraga-Menendez, 67, of Yucaipa in November.

Sheriff’s officials reported that at 11:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, inmate Fraga-Menendez was pronounced dead after spending several months in the jail ward at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton.

Fraga-Menendez had serious medical issues and was receiving treatment at the hospital before he died, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Detective Mauricio Rivas, Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and can contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

