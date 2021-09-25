Inmate violated PFA by writing letters, making phone calls

Sep. 25—MILTON — An inmate at Northumberland County Jail violated a protection from abuse order by sending a letter and calling a woman from the correctional facility in Coal Township.

Matthew James Furr, 42, of Race Street, Sunbury, was charged with a felony count of stalking and a misdemeanor count of harassment. The charges were filed by Point Township Patrolman Craig Lutcher in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

The letter was mailed to Furr's son. The phone calls were made on Aug. 28 and Sept. 4, police said.

Furr has previously been charged with stalking against the same victim, police said.