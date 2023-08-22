Inmate at Virginia Beach Correctional Center dies after medical emergency, sheriff’s office says

VIRGINIA BEACH — An inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center died Monday morning after a medical emergency, according to the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Lorenzo Jones, 36, was declared dead after inmates alerted staff around 4:20 a.m. that Jones wasn’t moving.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy immediately responded, began CPR and called for assistance. Jail medical staff, the city’s fire department and Virginia Beach EMS also responded. Jones was declared dead at 4:43 a.m.

The incident is being investigated by the city’s police department and the sheriff’s office. The death was also reported to the Virginia Dept. of Corrections.

No foul play is suspected, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jones was arrested and booked into the jail on Sunday on one misdemeanor charge of failure to appear. He was provided a medical and mental health screening, and no signs of medical distress were found at that time, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk will determine the cause and manner of death.