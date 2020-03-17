Inmate waiting 40 years finally gets appeal hearing. But COVID-19 may shut down court.

More than halfway through an 80-year sentence for a rape he says he didn’t commit, Ronnie Long has received what may be his last best chance for freedom: a hearing before the full Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

On Monday, the majority of the judges on the country’s second highest court voted to hear Long’s arguments that his 44-year-old conviction in North Carolina should be thrown out.

While they cheered the decision, Long’s attorneys said their client faces a more immediate threat: the coronavirus.

Jamie Lau, executive director of Duke’s Wrongful Convictions Clinic, told the Observer on Monday that he fears the pandemic could delay Long’s hearing indefinitely while also putting Long, a state inmate, at risk of contracting the disease.

On Tuesday, the appeals court announced that due to the spread of COVID-19 it was closing its offices in Richmond, Va., to the public and was postponing its docket this week and again in April.

Ronnie Long stands in a hallway at the Albemarle Correctional Institution. Long was convicted of rape in 1976 in Concord. Long says he is innocent, and on March 16, 2020, the 4th Circuit of Appeals gave him a new hearing. More

“Given that, the right thing for the State of North Carolina to do is for Gov. (Roy) Cooper and Attorney General (Josh) Stein to work together to overturn his conviction and send him home,” Lau said in an email.

“The circumstances of his incarceration make him vulnerable, and we hope that his health is protected so he can see the day that justice is finally achieved and he is free.”

Stein’s office, which has defended Long’s prosecution during the appeal process, did not immediately respond to an Observer email seeking comment.

Convicted by an all-white jury

Long, of Concord, has passed the midway point of the sentence handed down by the all-white Cabarrus County jury that convicted him of raping the wife of an executive at Concord Mills, the signature industry of what was then a company town.

Long was 19 when he was arrested. He would be close to 100 if he lives long enough to finish his prison stay.

He has long argued his innocence. His decades of appeals have been bolstered by a growing mound of proof that police, state officials and Long’s prosecutor withheld significant evidence from his lawyers at his trial.

As recently as 2015 — almost 40 years after the verdict — Long’s attorneys learned of 43 fingerprints Concord police collected from the rape scene but never shared. None of the prints matched Long’s, court documents show.

Judge blasts ‘lies’, errors in 1976 rape case, but Ronnie Long stays in prison for now

In January, a divided three-judge panel of the Fourth Circuit refused to reopen Long’s case.

The majority opinion — written by Judge Julius Richardson, a former South Carolina prosecutor — acknowledged that past state and local officials had conspired to corrupt Long’s trial. But the ruling upheld earlier N.C. and federal court opinions that evidence kept secret from Long in 1976 would not have changed the jury’s original verdict.

Richardson’s conclusion drew a withering rebuke from appeals court colleague, Judge Stephanie Thacker, who homed in on “the slow stubborn drip of undisclosed evidence that the state originally claimed did not exist.”

Halfway through 80-year rape sentence, Concord man gets new shot at freedom

“In this circumstances, (Long) must prevail,” Thacker wrote. “To hold otherwise would provide incentive for the state to lie, obfuscate and withhold evidence for a long enough period ... That, I cannot abide.”