Inmate walks away from corrections facility west of Steubenville

Law enforcement is warning the public not to approach an inmate who left and didn't return to a corrections center on Wednesday.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Brian L. Mosher, 38, signed out of the Eastern Ohio Correction Center in Winterville at 9:28 a.m. He was supposed to be visiting family on Barnhill Road in Midvale, about six miles southeast of New Philadelphia.

Mosher was due back at the corrections center at 7 p.m. but never returned. Authorities have been unable to contact him.

Mosher, who last lived in Midvale in Tuscarawas County, is 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds

Mosher was last seen leaving the corrections center in Wintersville wearing a black hat, black shirt, blue jeans and brown boots. He is reported to have an upside-down cross tattooed on the left side of his neck and various tattoos on both his arms.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 740-283-8600 or their local law enforcement authorities.

The corrections center is located about seven miles west of Steubenville on state Route 43.

Mosher was sent to the corrections center by Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos in August after he pleaded guilty to forgery and theft in July. She sentenced him to spend 30 days in the Tuscarawas County Jail following his release from the corrections center in Wintersville.

He was to serve three years on probation afterward. The judge reserved a one-year prison sentence which could be imposed if Mosher violated probation terms.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Authorities looking for Brian Mosher who escaped from Jefferson County