Update: Officials say inmate located at Vinita facility

A close-up image of the flashing lights atop a squad car, as the blurry lights of other distant vehicles, businesses and traffic signals dot up the hazy nighttime background.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has reported an inmate who had walked away from a minimum-security prison on Saturday has been found.

Devon A. Conway, 33, an inmate at Northeastern Oklahoma Community Corrections Center in Vinita, was found on the grounds of the facility Sunday morning. The corrections department made the announcement on social media.

Vinita is about 170 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

Authorities said Conway is serving multiple sentences out of Jackson County for endangering others, eluding a police officer, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, unauthorized use of a vehicle and bringing drugs into jail.

The Oklahoman has reached out to the DOC for clarification on whether Conway ever left the facility.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Update: Officials say inmate located at Vinita minimum-security facility