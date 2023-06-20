Inmates allegedly asked a deputy jailer to help them get drugs. They got more charges.

Three people have been charged after the sheriff’s office says they conspired to bring drugs into the Wayne County Detention Center.

Jonathan Moran, 45, an inmate at the jail, allegedly told a deputy jailer who served as a witness in the case that he would pay him $100 to pick up illegal narcotics from a woman and bring them in, according to the Wayne County sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office began working with jail staff to investigate, and through phone calls and notes passed to the deputy jailer, a meeting between Chariss Carrender, 38, and the deputy jailer was arranged for Saturday evening at Murphy’s Gas Station in Monticello, the sheriff’s office said in a uniform citation filed in Wayne District Court.

The sheriff’s office said they listened in on a telephone call as another inmate, Robert Miller, 31, talked to Carrender about when the deputy would be leaving to meet her, according to the uniform citation.

As a sheriff’s deputy and another jail employee watched, the deputy jailer met up with Carrender and retrieved a bag from the passenger side of her car, the citation states.

After Carrender left, the deputy jailer let the other jail employee know “the transaction was complete,” according to the citation.

The sheriff’s deputy then made a traffic stop on Carrender’s car on Ky. 90 East and asked the deputy jailer to meet them with the items he had gotten from her.

Inside the bag, the sheriff’s office said they found “tobacco, a THC vape, rolling papers, zig-zag wraps, 4 orange tablets known to be Buprenorphine and 15 orange stripes known to be Buprenorphine,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “Also, five $20.00 bills were inside the black plastic bag as payment” for the deputy jailer, Cody Elmore.

Buprenorphine is a synthetic opioid used to treat pain and opioid use disorder, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the National Institutes of Health.

Moran, Miller and Carrender are charged with engaging in organized crime, bribery of a public servant and conspiracy to the following: trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a synthetic drug and promoting contraband, the sheriff’s office said in the Facebook post.

Arraignment is scheduled for June 26 in Wayne District Court.