Inmates arrested in Honor Farm homicide

Jul. 1—FRENCH CAMP — Hours after holding a press conference regarding the beating death of an Honor Farm inmate, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office identified and arrested three responsible for the incident.

The Sheriff's Office late last Friday announced Joseph Corral, 21, Nathan Oliveridoan, 22 and Angelo Velasquez, 22, were all arrested on suspicion of the murder of Armando Salgado.

Earlier in the day, Sheriff Pat Withrow announced that Salgado, 49, had been arrested on two misdemeanor weapons warrants by Stockton Police on June 23. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and transferred to the Honor Farm just before 10 p.m. the night prior.

Within minutes of admittance to the facility, Coral, Oliveridoan and Velasquez attacked Salgado, Withrow said.

Salgado had been a prior visitor to the county jail and Honor Farm, Withrow said, but was not considered an inmate that would bring attention to himself that warranted attacks from others. He also had no prior problems or issues with other inmates in previous incarcerations, Withrow said.

According to San Joaquin County Superior Court records, Corral was arrested for attempted murder on Oct. 11, 2017.

He was also charged with street gang activity, causing great bodily injury to a person older than 70, aggravated mayhem, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, and first degree robbery.

Corral was 17 at the time of his arrest, and court records indicate he was unfit to be tried as a juvenile. Velasquez had been arrested June 27, 2017 on suspicion of carjacking, second degree robbery and assault with force to cause great bodily injury. He was arrested again on Jan. 7, 2019 on suspicion of willful discharge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records.

Oliveridoan had been arrested last Nov. 7 in Tracy on suspicion of DUI, having a blood alcohol content of .15% or higher, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, court records state. However, those are the only charges against him in San Joaquin County prior to last week's incident at the Honor Farm.

All three are expected to appear in court for further arraignment on July 6.