Inmates use bed sheets to rappel 12 stories in jail escape, Oklahoma police say

Two inmates escaped an Oklahoma jail using a rope crafted out of bed sheets, officials say.

The inmates broke a window and rappelled from their 12th floor cell at the Oklahoma County jail Friday morning, KOCO reported. The jail learned of their escape after Oklahoma City police detained one of the men, who injured his leg, the news outlet reported.

The second inmate was still on the run. He was identified as Pablo Robledo, who’s charged with murder, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office no longer operates the jail, but it’s helping in the search.

Jose Balentin Hernandez, 33, the inmate who’s in custody, was caught after he tried to steal a truck, jail officials told The Oklahoman. Hernandez was in jail on rape, indecent exposure and burglary charges, the newspaper reported.

A jail trust took over operations of the detention center in July.