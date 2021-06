Jun. 3—A grand jury has indicted two inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Canaan Twp. for assault and possession of a weapon.

Andrew Daniels, 40, and Dontrace Blaine, 34, were indicted Tuesday.

Daniels and Blaine assaulted another person with a sharp object and a combination lock wrapped in a bedsheet on Nov. 8, 2020, according to a news release.

A news release from the U.S. attorney's office did not provide more details on the assault victim.

