Inmates face more charges after burglary probe

Jan. 4—Two Otsego County men, already in the Delaware County jail on felony charges, have been charged with more crimes.

According to a media release from Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, deputies investigated burglaries during July and August 2021 in the towns of Masonville, Tompkins, Franklin and Hamden. During the same time frame, State Police also received multiple reports of similar burglaries in the same areas.

After a month long investigation, the release said, Randy Hawkins, 40, and George Klinger III, 38, both of Morris, were arrested on Aug. 17 in connection with a burglary in Hamden earlier that day. The two were initially charged with one count each of first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal use of a firearm and criminal mischief.

After that arrest, a search warrant was executed at the Morris residence shared by Hawkins and Klinger. Evidence secured during the search "implicated Hawkins and Klinger in multiple additional burglaries," the release said.

Klinger and Hawkins were arrested on Dec. 30 and charged with an additional 15 counts each of third-degree burglary in connection with separate burglaries in Masonville, Tompkins, Franklin and Hamden.

Both men remain incarcerated on the original burglary charges and will be arraigned in the town of Hamden on the current charges at a later time, the release said.