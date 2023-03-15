Inmates fear they might die because of conditions at Clayton County Jail, DA investigating

In a Channel 2 Action News exclusive, former inmates and family members are making claims of violence, extortion and unhealthy conditions inside the Clayton County Jail.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne spoke with Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley who says she’s working on a lengthy indictment against dozens of people involved.

Robert Welch says he was stabbed and beaten while in the Clayton County Jail in December after he violated the conditions of his bond for aggravated stalking in a domestic situation. He’s determined not to do it again. He said it’s not just because it’s the right thing, but because jail conditions are so bad, he fears he might die.

Mosley tells Winne she is aware of widespread violence in the Clayton County Jail and has been working on a lengthy indictment against dozens of people involving allegations of aggravated assault, extortion, illegal contraband and more.

She says some indictments have already been returned pertaining to alleged crimes committed in the jail.

Mosley says her investigation has made clear conditions in the Clayton County Jail are not good.

The DA says she is not in a position to discuss specific individuals, victims or suspects at this time. She says the suspects she is looking at include at least one current or former jail staff member.

”We are following the evidence. We’re letting the evidence lead us,” she said.

Welch is apparently not alone.

“He had been stabbed many times. He said the amount of stab wounds he had was 13,” Tanya said.

Tanya, who only wanted to go by her first name, said, a relative was stabbed inside the Clayton County Jail in February and she got pictures through a video call on a jail tablet.

“I was scared to death. I couldn’t sleep that night or the next day,” Tanya said.

“They got phones in there, you know, they got everything in there,” Welch explained.

Welch’s attorney Byron Morgan says he believes his client and he hasn’t seen the jail as bad as its been lately in more than thirty years of practicing law in Clayton County.

When Welch was asked, what was going on in the Clayton County Jail, he answered, “the inmates are running it.”

Welch says the mother of another client in the jail, sent him a thousand dollars after an inmate threatened to kill him if he didn’t get money.

“The family called me immediately, and I was able to get him moved,” Welch said.

One of defense attorney Tom Barton’s clients in the Clayton County Jail said he doesn’t believe the payment was made before Barton got him bonded out. But it gets worse.

“We have a client who was picked up on a bench warrant just for missing court and was extorted for money, didn’t pay him, was raped, and sexually assaulted in the Clayton county Jail. That’s been reported and investigated,” Barton said.

Barton said the jail staff acted quickly and got the rape victim moved.

Clayton County Commission Chair Jeff Turner, says in February, the commission approved on an emergency basis more than three million dollars at the request of the sheriff’s office to fix locks, broken windows, inoperable toilets and other issues contributing to deplorable conditions in the jail.

Barton says though in the recorded phone call the man seeking money indicates his client was in another county jail. Barton is certain that was a smoke screen that his client was in the Clayton County Jail all along until released on bond.

Channel 2 Action News has attempted to reach Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen, but has not yet heard back.

Morgan says he believes part of the problem is COVID-19, resulting in violent suspects staying in jail longer awaiting trial. He also says that based on numerous client reports, homemade weapons, and gangs are pervasive in the jail.

