A group of work-release inmates in Florida helped rescue a 1-year-old baby accidentally locked in a car.

The parents could not afford a locksmith after the baby's father locked the keys in their SUV on Valentine's Day, Pasco County Sheriff's Office spokesman Kevin Doll told NBC News. Deputies responded to the scene, where it was 56 degrees outside, and saw the couple's daughter appeared to be comfortable in a car seat.

A few minutes later, NBC News reported the father told the deputies he was going to break the front door driver window. But a crew of trusties fixing parking lot medians nearby offered their skills.

Deputies told the dad to "pop his head in the window" so "strange faces" would not scare the baby. Another person in the viral video by mother Shadow Lantry can be heard commenting on the "hilarious situation," with deputies watching the crew wearing black-and-white stripes unlock the car.

The crew pried open the front door long enough for one inmate to push the electronic door lock with a coat hanger. It took about two minutes before the group cheered.

The parents thanked the crew, deputies and firefighters for their help, finding their baby crying and sucking on a pacifier inside the car.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Inmates help police rescue Florida baby accidentally locked in car