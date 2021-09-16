Inmates at Hunt County Jail volunteer to take COVID-19 vaccine

The Herald Banner, Greenville, Texas
·1 min read

Sep. 15—Inmates at the Hunt County Detention Center have volunteered to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sheriff Terry Jones issued a statement Wednesday afternoon indicating his office conducted a voluntary coronavirus vaccination clinic Tuesday for inmates in the jail.

Jones said that of the more tun 300 inmates held in jail, 47 received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. When the second dose of the vaccine is administered, new inmates and inmates who opted out of the vaccine on Tuesday will be given another opportunity to receive it.

Jones said at the onset of the Delta variant strain of COVID-19, the jail had 34 inmates test positive for the virus and as of Wednesday the number had been reduced to 15 inmates. All inmates who tested positive for the virus were quarantined and observed by the jail medical staff.

Jones said that since COVID-19 started, the jail has maintained a thorough cleaning and sterilization process multiple times a day.

"Every precaution has been taken to keep inmates and staff protected," Jones said, also expressing his appreciation to the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office for their assistance in providing rapid COVID-19 tests to the Hunt County Sheriff's Office, and to Vimal Bhatka from the Medicine Shoppe for providing and administering the vaccines.

"We are following all CDC guidelines to insure inmates are thoroughly provided for during this pandemic," Jones said.

