Inmate's jail assault case dismissed

Oct. 9—A Jasper County inmate's jail assault case was dismissed Thursday due to the victim's unwillingness to pursue prosecution.

Khamarion D. Smith, 20, of Danville, Illinois, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree assault, but the prosecutor's office said the charge was being dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the fellow inmate he was accused of attacking.

Smith, who is being held at the Jasper County Jail on robbery charges, was accused of assaulting inmate James Olsen on Sept. 18 inside a unit of the jail in Carthage.

A probable-cause affidavit states that he called out to other inmates in the unit asking which of them wanted to fight before proceeding to assault Olsen by repeatedly hitting him about the head and face, causing injuries requiring stitches.

Charges remain pending against Smith for the robbery of a man and woman on Nov. 30 in the parking lot of Northpark Mall in Joplin.

