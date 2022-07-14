Inmates jump Wake County jail guard. Here’s what the Sheriff’s Office says happened.

A Wake County jail officer was injured in an alleged assault Monday night.

Four inmates have been charged in the attack that happened around 11 p.m. in the officer’s station, according to a Wake County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Jeffrey Ward, 31, Shabar Marshall, 25, Deondray Williams, 33, and Stanley Scarboro, 41, all face one count of physically assaulting a detention officer and one count of felony conspire assault.

Deputies allege Ward and Marshall initiated the unprovoked attack, with Williams and Scarboro aiding them, the release stated.

Ward and Marshall were in temporary custody at the Wake County Detention Center when the attack took place, while awaiting a transfer to the Granville Correctional Facility in Butner, according to the release.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital and released, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

All four inmates remain in custody at the Raleigh jail, according to the release. Wake County records show all the men have more than one previous conviction in the county.