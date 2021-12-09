Inmate's lawsuit over injury at Terrebonne jail will go to trial

The Louisiana Supreme Court has rejected the Sheriff's Office's request to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Terrebonne jail inmate who was injured at the facility.

As a result, the case now heads back to state District Court in Houma for a trial.

Craig Aucoin, 35, of Houma, filed suit in 2018 in state District Court in Houma, alleging he suffered injuries that affected his back, shoulder, hip, leg and head after falling at the jail.

Aucoin, who had been charged with a DWI, had been sleeping in a mattress on a second-floor balcony when he fell over a railing July 22, 2017, the lawsuit says. He struck a metal table and plunged several more feet before landing on the ground floor on his stomach.

Aucoin said he was denied certain medical care and was provided inadequate treatment that failed to comply with doctors' orders. Because he was confined to a wheelchair, the lawsuit says, he was vulnerable to attack by other inmates.

He sued then-sheriff Jerry Larpenter and Terrebonne Parish government Jan. 12, 2018.

Parish government filed a request March 5, 2018, asking the judge to dismiss it from the suit, claiming the parish was immune to the legal action under state law. The parish argued Aucoin’s medical treatment was not “grossly negligent” and that the parish was not liable for any injuries he may have suffered.

Though the Sheriff’s Office operates the jail, the parish contracts with emergency room technicians who provide medical services under the direction of a nursing supervisor.

Following hearings in 2020, District Judge Randy Bethancourt of Houma dismissed the lawsuit against the parish and Sheriff’s Office.

Aucoin then appealed to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge, which reviewed the Sheriff's Office's and parish's roles in the case separately. It ruled in favor of parish government April 16 but against the Sheriff's Office on Sept. 20.

The 1st Circuit said Aucoin produced “factual support sufficient to establish the existence of a genuine issue of material fact as to whether the sheriff met his duty to exercise reasonable care to protect Aucoin, an inmate in his jail, from harm.”

The Sheriff’s Office filed a writ asking the state Supreme Court to review the case.

In a ruling Tuesday, the Supreme Court denied the Sheriff's Office's request by a vote of 6-1. Associate Justice Scott Crichton cast the lone vote in favor of the Sheriff’s Office.

The case will now be tried in District Court, said Houma attorney Bill Dodd, who represents the Sheriff's Office.

“The Supreme Court basically said they agree with the appellate court that the only way to resolve this matter is with live witnesses and at trial,” Dodd said. “All they did was deny the writ and send it back to the trial court. At this point, we will have to get a trial date and go forward with the case.”

The Terrebonne jail is currently undergoing repairs from Hurricane Ida.

