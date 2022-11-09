Inmates moved into new Vigo County Jail overnight

Nov. 9—Moving in groups of three to four vans per trip, it took 10 hours to transfer inmates to the new Vigo County Jail at 600 West Honey Creek Drive.

"We started moving inmates at 7 p.m. Monday evening and finished about 5 a.m. (on Tuesday)," said Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse.

There were 369 inmates moved into the new jail, which has 496 beds.

Another 40 inmates remained housed in other county jails in an effort to keep at or below 80% jail capacity of the new jail to allow better classification of inmates, the sheriff said. That classification is part of a federal lawsuit that remains under the jurisdiction of U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson.

"Our goal is not to have to keep paying more money to house inmates, especially if we have space for them," the sheriff said. "But we may also lose those slots" if Vigo inmates are removed too soon from jails outside of the county, the sheriff said.

"If we don't have the space, that is another story," Plasse said. "It is up to the judge, and if she says there is going to be a cap (a maximum number of inmates at the new jail) that we will have to stick with, we will do that.

"We are going to work with Judge Magnus-Stinson and get her guidance as well," the sheriff said.

The new jail has been a big issue for county officials for the past six years.

A lawsuit on behalf of a group of inmates was filed in October 2016 against Vigo County officials alleging jail overcrowding and deprivation of constitutional rights. It was subsequently granted class-action status.

In August 2018, the Vigo County Council approved an increase of the county's local income tax to 2% from 1.25% for public safety measures — largely to fund a new jail.

In September, 2018, Magnus-Stinson ruled conditions are unconstitutional at the overcrowded Vigo County Jail. In her ruling, she also required Vigo County to provide a timetable for progress on construction of a new jail and to report on increasing staffing at the current jail.

The judge in October, 2018, issued an order spelling out steps Vigo County officials must take to begin to rectify sub-par conditions.

Construction of the new jail started Dec. 26, 2019. The jail project budget was $67,046,529, with a construction contingency budget of $1,748,179.

The transfer of the inmates was part of a plan that moved inmates "block by block from the old jail and had tremendous support," of several agencies, Plasse said.

There was a heavy police presence along Prairieton Road, including the Terre Haute Police Department Special Response Team.

"We wanted to make sure we had enough people in case someone decided to do something stupid, and fortunately that did not occur and we had no issues at all," Plasse said.

Vans were used as large buses did not fit into the old jail's sally port and the sheriff said he did not want any inmates out of the jail building.

Additionally, moving cell block by cell block helped prevent any spread of the COVID-19 virus, the sheriff said, adding two inmates have tested positive.

A negative air system will prevent the virus from easily spreading throughout the new jail, allowing COVID-19 to be better contained, Plasse said.

The move was done on a day when the courts system was closed, in this case on Election Day. Additionally, Monday evenings are traditionally slower days for law enforcement, Plasse said.

"We didn't want to have an issue of taking inmates to court, which obviously takes more manpower," the sheriff said. "We thought about moving on a weekend, but when we did this move, we had every officer that made an arrest after 5 p.m. take (those arrested) to either Sullivan County or Clay County," Plasse said.

"We were just focused on moving inmates we had. We were not focused on bringing in new people. So, a Monday night is a lot slower arrest night than a Friday or Saturday. "

"... This seemed the best scenario to move on a Monday night where it is more slow in arrest volume.

"We are going back today (Tuesday) to Sullivan and Clay County and getting people (Vigo inmates) from those jails and booking them in" to the new jail, Plasse said.

"I am very glad to be in the new jail," he said. "Hopefully this is the next step in getting that (federal) lawsuit out from over our head. We just have to be smart as we go forward and make sure we maintain this new jail and not let it get into the condition of the old jail."

