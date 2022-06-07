Inmates officially moved into the new Greene County Jail

The Greene County Sheriff's Office moved more than 800 inmates into the new jail over the weekend.

The operation took place over the course of eight hours Friday night and involved a partnership between the Greene County Sheriff's Office and numerous entities throughout the region.

"Thanks to all of our employees and our partners at the MoDOT Southwest Missouri, Springfield Public Works, Cox EMS, and Henry's Towing and Wrecker Service for assisting with this complex operation," Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott said in a press release.

Employees at the Greene County Sheriff's Office have been working in their new office attached to the jail for months, but with inmates officially moved over, it is the first time in 40 years all the employees with the sheriff's office have been under one roof.

"It's something we've never been able to experience and we've always been kind of envious of other departments," Arnott said at the dedication of the new jail last month.

However, a portion of the old jail near downtown Springfield will remain in operation to hold inmates who are waiting for court hearings. The section will hold roughly 100 inmates.

Those needing to bail someone out, pick someone up from jail or visit the sheriff's office need to go to the new location at 1199 North Haseltine Road.

The capacity for the new jail is just over 1,200 inmates.

