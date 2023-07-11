Inmates paid Chesterfield Co. correction officer to smuggle contraband, sheriff says

A corrections officer in Chesterfield County was arrested this week after allegedly bringing items to inmates in the county jail.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by Channel 9, Damarion Antwan McCaskill, 19, is facing a charge of public official misconduct in office.

The arrest warrant says that between April 29 and July 9, McCaskill had been supplying inmates with contraband.

According to Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater, McCaskill was paid by inmates to bring in cell phones and cigarettes, among other things.

Streater said that deputies found cell phones, cigarettes, pills, and additional contraband in cells during a search at the county detention center.

McCaskill was booked into custody on Monday. Court records show he has since been released on bond.

