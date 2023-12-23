Inmate's release frustrates McNeair's supporters

Dec. 23—DAVIDSON COUNTY — Gov. Roy Cooper gave a Christmas commutation to a North Carolina inmate this week, but it wasn't Charles McNeair.

So while Darnell Cherry — who was incarcerated 26 years ago for his role in a murder and robbery in Bertie County — goes free, McNeair will spend his 44th Christmas behind bars, and his supporters are outraged.

"The review process they have in place is supposed to be very detailed in their vetting, so I would assume they deem ... (Cherry) worthy, and I'm not saying he isn't," said Wanda Cox, chairwoman of Lexington-based Advocates for Charles McNeair. "But Charles has been in prison longer than this man has been alive. Cherry was only born in 1981, and Charles has been in prison since 1979."

McNeair, now 61, was a 16-year-old Davidson County youth when he was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to a second-degree rape charge. McNeair claims he's innocent of the crime but took the plea deal because he was told by the district attorney he could face the death penalty if he didn't. He's currently incarcerated at the Wilkes Correctional Center in Wilkes County.

Cherry, who was also imprisoned at age 16, had his sentence commuted after a recommendation by the Juvenile Sentence Review Board, which the governor established to review sentences imposed on individuals who were tried as adults for crimes committed before they were 18.

What frustrates McNeair's supporters is that the same review board has had McNeair's petition for more than a year but still has not acted on it, despite public rallies in Lexington and Raleigh and a meeting with the governor's general counsel, Eric Fletcher.

"There's no transparency in how this whole process works," said Cox, who has spent more than two years advocating for McNeair's release. "... I think the governor owes it to the people of North Carolina to be more transparent."

According to a press release from the governor's office, Cherry had his sentence commuted because he's been a model prisoner.

"Cherry has been consistently employed and has participated in learning programs, including obtaining his GED and trade qualifications," the release stated.

McNeair, too, earned his GED in prison — nearly a decade ago — and has received vocational certifications through Davidson-Davie Community College. He also has completed numerous betterment programs, attends community-sponsored worship services and Bible studies held at the prison, and mentors his fellow inmates.

"He's done everything they've asked him to do," Cox said, "but he still can't get released."

Jtomlin@hpenews.com — 336-888-3579