Inmates riot at SC prison two weeks after DOJ announces investigation

A riot broke out at a prison in South Carolina less than two weeks after the Department of Justice announced an investigation into the facility.

Richland County deputies say inmates lit their bed sheets on fire after a fight between two inmates at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia on Sunday evening.

“Last night’s incident is not the first and will not be the last. We all need to understand that those in the Detention Center are there for a reason, they are accused of committing a crime,” said Sheriff Leon Lott on Monday. “We will continue to investigate crimes within the Detention Center and make charges against those who continue their criminal behavior even while incarcerated.”

One detainee broke a door near the fire, but firefighters forced the door open and extinguished the blaze, according to the Associated Press.

When deputies arrived, detainees were throwing items at windows and banging on them with socks filled with hard objects, according to the incident report obtained by the Associated Press. Deputies and guards warned detainees to get on the floor or be stunned.

One inmate was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

In total 40 inmates were detained and 14 of them face new charges after the riot. No inmates escaped, officials say.

