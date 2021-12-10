Inmates sickened after ingesting unknown substance at Roxbury Correctional Institution

Five inmates at Roxbury Correctional Institution south of Hagerstown were sickened Thursday night after they ingested an unknown substance, authorities said.

All five were taken for outside medical treatment and two remained hospitalized Friday afternoon, according to Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services spokesman Mark Vernarelli.

Roxbury Correctional Institution

Vernarelli said three inmates recovered well enough to be returned to custody. He could not provide further details on where the five were treated and where the three were being held, citing security concerns.

He also could not provide their identities.

The department's investigators were still working Friday afternoon to determine what the inmates ingested and how they obtained it, Vernarelli said.

The inmates fell ill around 8 p.m. Thursday, according to Vernarelli.

"The officers discovered it and acted very quickly with medical staff in a very urgent situation," Vernarelli said.

