Inmates sleeping on the floor. Wake County is pushing on space limits in its jails.

Space at Wake County’s jails is rapidly running out, with some inmates already forced to sleep on the floor.

Projections show that Wake County will need to speed up its plan to spend $21.9 million to re-open the detention center annex. And that only solves part of the problem.

“Your jail is full,” said Bill Lawhorn, with CGL Companies, told the Wake County Board of Commissioners on Monday. “You’re starting to push those limits on those empty beds.”

How many jail beds does Wake County have?

Wake County has 1,552 jail beds across two facilities:

There are 480 beds across five floors at the maximum-security facility at the Public Safety Center in downtown Raleigh.

There are 1,088 beds at the three-story Wake County Detention Center, off of Hammond Road.

There are more inmates staying in the Wake County jail system, and they are staying for longer periods of time.

The average daily jail population was 1,383 in 2023, up 68% from 2000.

The average length of stay was 33 days in 2023, up nearly 58% from 2000, though that was three days less than in 2022.

Some people in Wake County’s jail system are serving county sentences, usually less than a year. Others are awaiting transfer to a different facility.

And others are awaiting trial, some for three or four years, said Dail Butler, Wake County detention director.

Available beds don’t always match needs

Wake County has three types of housing for inmates with varying security needs:

Dorms, often used by minimum-security inmates, at the Wake County Detention Center

Dry cells, meaning rooms without running water and plumbing, for medium security inmates at the Wake County Detention Center

Wet cells, meaning rooms with running water and plumbing, for maximum security inmates at the Public Safety Center.

Several factors go into the classification of an inmate, including the person’s current charges, past convictions, escape history, physical and mental disabilities and substance use.

Most of the beds in Wake County are for medium- or minimum-security prisoners. But the county has seen a 300% in its maximum-security population. In 2023, about 44% of the county’s jail population was considered maximum security.

There has been an increase in the number of violent offenders nationally, said Chloe Jaco, with CGL Companies.

Inmates charged with violent felonies may not qualify for bail or might have higher bail amounts. And they are less likely to qualify for programs targeted toward first-time offenders or those charged with misdemeanors.

Why is the jail annex closed?

Wake County closed its detention annex in 2013 when it opened the Wake County Detention Center. It’s been maintained to state standards but has accumulated deferred maintenance and lacks fire sprinklers in parts of the building.

The annex was set to reopen in fiscal year 2026 through fiscal year 2028. But now demand will likely force the funding into this year’s budget proposal, which could delay the county’s other construction projects.

If the inmate population continues to grow, the annex would only be a temporary solution. And Wake County would have to consider adding new beds on the Hammond Road property. Those 896 beds could be added in one phase or two. The cost of those additions have not been calculated yet.

And too few beds is not the only shortage the jail system faces.

Wake County is supposed to have 507 detention staff members, including supervisors. But it has closer to 300. Adding the annex would require another 123 staff members, and the next phase would require another 163.

Wake County leaders will continue talking about jail space in April.

