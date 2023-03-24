Inmate's supporters take fight to Raleigh

Mar. 24—RALEIGH — Dozens of protesters from the greater Davidson County area are expected to descend on the Governor's Mansion this weekend, hoping to bend the governor's ear and touch his heart.

Their mission? To win clemency for Charles Anthony McNeair, a Davidson County inmate who was incarcerated as a teenager — 43 years ago — for a rape supporters don't believe he committed. And even if he did, they say, he should've been released decades ago.

"The governor has been granting clemency to some inmates who were incarcerated as juveniles," said Wanda Cox, a Davidson County woman who's been advocating for McNeair's clemency for more than two years. "And of all the ones he has granted clemency to, no one has been incarcerated as long as Charles has, and they've all had greater charges than Charles."

A public demonstration and peaceful protest will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Governor's Mansion, with participants gathering an hour beforehand in the parking lot across from the mansion, at the corner of North Person and East Jones streets.

At 2, protesters will march around the mansion one time, hoping to get Gov. Roy Cooper's attention, then resume the protest in the parking lot.

"We've made the governor's staff aware that we're coming," Cox said. "Whether he will come out and have a conversation with us, we simply don't know."

McNeair says he pleaded guilty to a second-degree rape charge in 1979 because he was told he could face the death penalty if he didn't. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Supporters say McNeair, whether guilty or innocent, has been a model prisoner who has not only earned his GED diploma and several vocational certifications while incarcerated but who also attends Alcoholics Anonymous sessions and Bible studies and even mentors younger inmates.

"He's a good man," Cox said. "He does everything they ask him to do, but he still can't get released. It's like he's lost in an abyss of files and paperwork."

Last September, Duke Law School's Clemency Project submitted a petition on McNeair's behalf to the Juvenile Sentence Review Board, a panel established by the governor to review sentences imposed on individuals who were tried as adults for crimes committed before they were 18. When deemed appropriate, the board can recommend clemency to the governor, but so far the board has not acted on McNeair's petition.

McNeair, 60, is currently incarcerated at Dan River Prison Work Farm in Caswell County, but is expected to be sent back to Davidson Correctional Center in Lexington soon, according to Cox.

A bus and van have been secured to take participants to Raleigh for the protest. Anyone needing transportation should meet at St. Stephen United Methodist Church, 100 E. First St. in Lexington, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The protest will also be live-streamed on the "Justice for Charles McNeair" Facebook page.

jtomlin@hpenews.com — 336-888-3579