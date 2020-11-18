InMed Pharmaceuticals and BayMedica Announce Collaboration for Manufacturing and Testing of Novel Cannabinoid Therapeutics

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:INM) (TSX:IN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical need and leading the way in the clinical development of cannabinol ("CBN"), and BayMedica Inc., a company specializing in the design and manufacture of rare natural cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs through biosynthesis and pharmaceutical chemistry, announced today they have entered into a broad reciprocal research collaboration to explore synergies between technologies owned by the two companies.

Under the terms of the Collaborative Research Agreement, BayMedica is being provided access to specific elements of InMed's proprietary IntegraSynTM platform for the production of cannabinoids. Specifically, BayMedica will assess the potential of one or more of InMed's high-efficiency enzyme gene sequences in BayMedica's systems for the production of the cannabinoids in BayMedica's catalogue.

InMed will undertake preclinical investigation of numerous therapeutic compounds selected from BayMedica's extensive library of proprietary cannabinoid analogs. Utilizing its validated assays and assessment criteria, InMed will also explore the therapeutic potential of specific analog compounds in selected disease models in the field of neuroprotection as compared to naturally occurring cannabinoids. BayMedica has a published patent application that encompasses thousands of new chemical entities based on cannabinoid analog structures.

Should the initial research phases of the individual projects defined under the agreement achieve positive and meaningful results, the Collaborative Research Agreement provides a mechanism to license the other party's technology.

About InMed: InMed Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol (CBN) in diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is dedicated to delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based medicines. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

About BayMedica: BayMedica Inc. is a revenue stage biotechnology company leveraging synthetic biology and pharmaceutical chemistry to develop an efﬁcient, scalable, and proprietary platform to produce high quality, rare cannabinoids for consumer applications and cannabinoid-derived new chemical entities for pharmaceutical applications. For more information visit www.baymedica.com.

