InMed Submits Clinical Trial Application to Evaluate INM-755 in Second Phase 1 Trial

VANCOUVER, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or the "Company") (TSX:IN; OTCQX:IMLFF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical need and leading the way in the clinical development of cannabinol (CBN), today announced the filing of a Clinical Trial Application ("CTA") in the Netherlands to initiate a second Phase 1 human clinical trial for INM-755 in healthy volunteers.

755-102-HV is a randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled, Phase 1 study designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of INM-755 cream applied daily on epidermal wounds in healthy volunteers. Two strengths of INM-755 cream will be evaluated in 8 adult subjects over a 14-day treatment period.

"This second Phase 1 trial represents another important step towards efficacy trials with INM-755," said Alexandra Mancini, Senior Vice President of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs. "The review of this CTA application will proceed as usual despite the restrictions in place in the Netherlands for the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the CTA is approved, enrollment will begin as soon as possible after those restrictions are lifted."

About InMed: InMed Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol (CBN) in diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is dedicated to delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based medicines. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

About INM-755: INM-755 is a CBN cream intended as a topical therapy to treat epidermolysis bullosa (EB) and potentially other dermatological diseases. Preclinical data demonstrate that INM-755 may help relieve hallmark EB symptoms, such as inflammation and pain, as well potentially restore the integrity of the skin in a subset of EB Simplex patients.

About Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB): EB is the collective name of a group of genetic disorders of characterized by fragile skin and mucous membranes that are easily damaged, leading to extensive blistering and wounding. The blisters may appear in response to minor injury, even from heat, rubbing, scratching or adhesive tape. The disease has no approved cure and most current treatments are directed towards symptomatic relief.

