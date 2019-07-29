Will Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A.'s (BME:COL) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year?

After Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A.'s (BME:COL) earnings announcement in March 2019, analysts seem cautiously bearish, with earnings expected to grow by 14% in the upcoming year compared with the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 46%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of €525m, we can expect this to reach €598m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

Can we expect Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI to keep growing?

The 10 analysts covering COL view its longer term outlook with a negative sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of COL's earnings growth over these next few years.

This results in an annual growth rate of -1.2% based on the most recent earnings level of €525m to the final forecast of €519m by 2022. This leads to an EPS of €0.98 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €1.17. Fall in earnings appears to be a result of cost outpacing top line growth of 7.2% over the next few years. With this high cost growth, margins is expected to contract from 148% to 125% by the end of 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI, I've put together three important aspects you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

