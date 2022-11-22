InNature Berhad's (KLSE:INNATURE) Price In Tune With Earnings

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider InNature Berhad (KLSE:INNATURE) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 20.1x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, InNature Berhad's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as InNature Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 10%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 90% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 12% per year during the coming three years according to the four analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 8.7% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why InNature Berhad is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From InNature Berhad's P/E?

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of InNature Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - InNature Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

You might be able to find a better investment than InNature Berhad. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

