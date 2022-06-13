Inner Mongolia’s closure of crypto mine operations slows since September

Ningwei Qin
Inner Mongolia has closed 49 cryptocurrency mining farms in total, but only four since September, according to the Inner Mongolia Daily, indicating either the process has been successful or the shutdown drive mandated by Beijing is slowing.

Fast facts

  • Miners are still operating secretly in China, either scattered in rural areas or leveraging relationships with local governments to conceal their mining sites.

  • Bitcoin’s price has been hovering around $30,000 for a month and just hit a 16-month low of $25,000 on Monday, according to CoinGecko.

