Here’s What Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s (TSE:INE) P/E Is Telling Us

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s (TSE:INE) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Innergex Renewable Energy has a P/E ratio of 93.81, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 1.1%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Innergex Renewable Energy:

P/E of 93.81 = CA$14.38 ÷ CA$0.15 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Innergex Renewable Energy saw earnings per share decrease by 37% last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 24%.

How Does Innergex Renewable Energy’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below, Innergex Renewable Energy has a much higher P/E than the average company (16) in the renewable energy industry.

That means that the market expects Innergex Renewable Energy will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Innergex Renewable Energy’s Balance Sheet

Net debt totals a substantial 203% of Innergex Renewable Energy’s market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you’re comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On Innergex Renewable Energy’s P/E Ratio

Innergex Renewable Energy’s P/E is 93.8 which is way above average (14.1) in the CA market. With relatively high debt, and no earnings per share growth over twelve months, it’s safe to say the market believes the company will improve its earnings growth in the future.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.