Has Innity Corporation Berhad (KLSE:INNITY) Stock's Recent Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Financial Health?

Innity Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:INNITY) stock is up by 2.4% over the past week. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Innity Corporation Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Innity Corporation Berhad is:

2.4% = RM997k ÷ RM41m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.02 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Innity Corporation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 2.4% ROE

As you can see, Innity Corporation Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 8.7%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. However, the moderate 15% net income growth seen by Innity Corporation Berhad over the past five years is definitely a positive. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then performed a comparison between Innity Corporation Berhad's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 15% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Innity Corporation Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Innity Corporation Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Innity Corporation Berhad doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Innity Corporation Berhad certainly does have some positive factors to consider. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for Innity Corporation Berhad.

