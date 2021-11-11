Innocence Project, DA's office investigation aims to clear couple convicted of child rape, murder in 1987

Editor's note: This story contains details of sexual violence that is included in public court documents and historic records.

More than 30 years ago, Nashville convicted two people of a horrific case of child sex abuse and murder they did not commit, new legal filings from the Tennessee Innocence Project contend.

She was 4 years old. She was brutally raped and beaten around the head before her death.

The child was treated at Vanderbilt for hours after falling unconscious in the care of family members before being pronounced brain dead.

Her killing shocked Nashville and sent Joyce Watkins and Charles Dunn, the child's great aunt and her boyfriend, to prison for life in 1988.

The child's death was splashed across the late-1980's front pages beside panic over the AIDS crisis and claims of devil worshipping in Nashville parks.

The two family members accused of hurting her were painted as monsters by prosecutors and police — nightmarish figures torn from the unfounded hysteria of the satanic panic and rampant homophobia sweeping the nation.

But who really killed her?

A new investigation from the Tennessee Innocence Project suggests the "purely circumstantial" case against the defendants was flawed from the start.

Jessica Van Dyke of the Tennessee Innocence Project speaks in August in an unrelated case.

Dunn and Watkins were given life sentences on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated rape.

Watkins, who maintains her innocence, was released on parole in 2015 and has spent the time since under strict Sex Offender Registry conditions. Dunn died of cancer in prison later that same year.

A new review of the evidence in the case shows shoddy investigative work, unreliable medical evidence from now-disgraced pathologists and hints of racism from then-prosecutors.

Attorneys from the Tennessee Innocence Project filed a motion Wednesday asking a Nashville judge to reopen a post-conviction appeal and consider Watkins' and Dunn's possible innocence.

The Nashville district attorney's office will support them in the second and third wrongful conviction push this year under the direction of its Conviction Review Unit.

"The inescapable reality is that we may never know for certain what happened," wrote Sunny Eaton, director of the CRU, in a report filed to the court Wednesday.

Sunny Eaton, director of the Davidson County District Attorney's Office Conviction Review Unit, during a July hearing in an unrelated case.

"However, what is clear is that Joyce Watkins and Charles Dunn neither committed the Aggravated Rape...nor did they taken any actions that caused her death. The case against them was purely circumstantial and failed to exclude other reasonable theories or possible perpetrators."

Jason Gichner and Jessica Van Dyke from the Tennessee Innocence Project took up her case and brought it to the conviction review unit's attention.

Signs of abuse before death

Watkins was the child's great aunt, one of a set of four sisters who lived spread across the South in Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia. Dunn was her longtime boyfriend. Neither had a previous criminal record, and they both held steady jobs, according to both the CRU and Tennessee Innocence Project reports and news coverage at the time.

The child's name was redacted in the legal filings.

The couple picked up the child from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, late one June 1987 night.

Nine hours later the child was dead.

For the two proceeding months, the child had been in the care of a different great aunt in Kentucky, where she began showing worrying signs of serious health conditions, records show.

She began wetting the bed, was found unconscious more than once, showed up with bruises and welts. Family testified she went from a happy, engaged child to falling asleep standing up.

A child abuse allegation was filed to the Kentucky family services agency to investigate during the two-month visit.

But when an investigator stopped by, the child's caretaker lied, saying she'd already gone back to Georgia, the new filing said. The investigator closed the case without ever setting eyes on the toddler, the CRU report found.

Tennessee Innocence Project's Jessica Van Dyke looks over a large stack of papers in July as part of an unrelated case.

Even after she fell unconscious after choking on peanut butter, according to a neighbor, no one took her to the doctor, the CRU report said. Not until Watkins picked her up and took her back to Nashville.

There, police obtained phone records that show Watkins called the child's mother and grandmother several times.

She told police she informed the pair that the toddler seemed unwell and she had spots in her underwear that looked like blood.

Concerned for the child's health, Watkins said she checked on her throughout the night.

When the child's mother and grandmother had not arrived by morning, she took the child to the hospital herself.

Mourners turned suspects

For days after her death, police insisted Watkins was not a suspect, news coverage from the time shows.

She and Dunn were interviewed four times by police in the following days, attorneys note. They were not read their rights, nor did they consult attorneys, records show.

Family members immediately suspected something happened while the child was in Kentucky, making comments to that effect in the hospital waiting room, police evidence shows.

But the jury was left with little other choice than to convict.

An inaccurate assessment of the injury timeline meant it was hard to believe there was time for anyone else to reasonably have access to the child, the Tennessee Innocence Project filing said.

At trial, the jurors were told police in Kentucky thoroughly investigated all other suspects and eliminated them. The prosecutor told the jury they were looking at the worst of humanity.

But the new review shows that investigation was perfunctory at best.

'Some pockets of town'

The new legal filings show then-Assistant District Attorney Richard Fisher made statements the defense says smacks of racism.

Trial transcripts indicate Fisher told the jury the assault and murder were the work of monstrous people.

He said: I knew before you ever sat there that I was going to put you through your own

personal torture, because you had no idea when you got that notice, you were

going to be a juror and when you walked into this courtroom, that you were going

to be exposed to what humanity in Nashville, Tennessee, may be all about in some

pockets of town or to some evil deviants who have no control.

"This is how innocent people are wrongfully convicted. The science is flawed, the

arguments misstate the evidence, and perhaps most importantly, the prosecutor is implying that these people must be guilty because they are deviants from the wrong part of town," the Tennessee Innocence Project filing argues.

Eaton agreed the prosecutor's missteps were egregious.

"The State’s closing argument was rife with emotionally charged, flatly incorrect summations of the evidence the jury had heard," the conviction review report found. "These false assertions flowed through to the Post-Conviction and Appellate Courts’ understanding of the facts tainting their ability to meaningfully analyze the questions posed to them."

Fisher also misrepresented medical evidence to the jury, even after repeated clarification of the testimony.

Medical evidence debunked

Initial medical reports suggested the child's injuries were recent, possibly — but not definitely — happening during the time she was in Watkins' and Dunn's care, the CRU report noted.

New medical evidence disputes that analysis, widening the timeframe for the child's injuries, the CRU, citing an opinion from Tennessee's current Chief Medical Examiner Adele Lewis

Then-Assistant Medical Examiner Gretel Harlan believed she could tell the age of bruises by eye. Twenty minutes before trial, she changed her opinion, narrowing her testimony to claim the child was injured sometime after 1:30 a.m. that day.

But she could not have known that from the evidence, the new analysis shows.

Relying on 30 more years of study into pediatric brain injuries and other medical advances, Lewis filed an opinion that there's no way to determine precisely when the child was assaulted — but that it was likely well before the hours Watkins and Dunn picked her up from Kentucky.

In a 1994 post-conviction hearing on the case, Harlan "admitted" her theory for the shortened timeline was incorrect, the new petition notes. She went on to give another, also-incorrect theory that was not fully examined at that time, records show.

"At that same hearing, she presented a new medical theory on timing of the fatal injury, but it went unrefuted in post-conviction, so the court was unaware of its falsity. Her new theory was also wrong and significantly, not information ever put before a jury," defense attorneys wrote.

Harlan's time at the medical examiner's office was concurrent with that of her husband, once the state's chief medical examiner and the first ME of Davidson County, Charles Harlan.

Their testimony was key to the case against Watkins and Dunn. Everything else was circumstantial.

The couple's high-powered careers ended in scandal and disgrace.

In 1994, Charles Harlan resigned as medical examiner after three female employees sued him for sexual harassment. Earlier that year, Harlan falsified a death certificate, conduct which resulted in suspension without pay.

Gretel Harlan left the office soon after, voluntarily surrendering her medical license.

The pair were trailed by reports of misidentified corpses, pet dogs allowed in the examining room, autopsy results and evidence left behind in rental houses and multiple instances of failing to accurately identify homicides.

Reviewing their work in the case against Watkins and Dunn now relies on photographs because the physical evidence no longer exists.

Case latest to get new look

Wednesday's new legal filings follows a ruling Tuesday also alleging racial bias by past Nashville prosecutors.

Davidson County Criminal Court Judge Monte Watkins ruled to vacate the first-degree murder conviction of Abu-Ali Abdur'Rahman before accepting a new guilty plea that took the death penalty off the table for charges stemming from a deadly 1987 armed robbery.

It comes also a year to the day after another Nashville judge overturned the conviction of Joseph Webster, also a case brought to the CRU by defense attorneys. Webster was released Nov. 11, 2020.

It will be up to Criminal Court Judge Angelita Dalton to review the motion and decide what's next in the Dunn and Watkins case.

Joyce Watkins has never stopped fighting.

She has maintained her innocence for 34 years, according to her attorneys. She attempted to appeal the ruling in 1994 but was denied.

She's now 74 years old.

For nearly half her life, she's lived with the belief someone brutally raped and murdered her 4-year-old great niece and walked free.

Dunn will never get any answers.

Reach reporter Mariah Timms at mtimms@tennessean.com or 615-259-8344 and on Twitter @MariahTimms.

