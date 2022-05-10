Innocence Project gets man released after 30 years of lock up

Good morning, friends. This is Tennessean storytelling columnist Brad Schmitt.

A man in prison for 30 years soon will be freed after a Nashville judge ruled his conviction was based on what's being called "junk science."

In 1994, prosecutors secured a guilty verdict from a jury, saying Claude Francis Garrett started a fire in an Old Hickory house that killed his girlfriend, 24-year-old Lorie Lee Lance. Garrett insisted all along he was not guilty.

Fire science eventually proved him right, according to this story by Tennessean's justice reporter Mariah Timms and intern Molly Davis.

As advances in arson investigations developed, it became clear to prosecutors and the Tennessee Innocence Project that a jury wouldn't convict Garrett based on today's science.

The judge, Monte Watkins, didn't equivocate: "Garrett has shown actual innocence," he wrote in his ruling.

