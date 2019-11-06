'Innocence Is Shattered:' A Storied Mormon Family Reels After Mexico Murders

QUEEN CREEK, Arizona — The message popped up on the family WhatsApp thread just after noon.

“Howie’s wife and four kids have been killed,” it said. “Christina and Donna and their kids are not accounted for. Were traveling with them.”

Aaron Staddon married into the diaspora of Mormon families who have long lived in the rural valleys of northern Mexico, and he shuddered when he read through the haunting thread of messages coming from south of the border.

“My heart just sank,” said Staddon, 44, who owns a swimming pool company outside of Phoenix. His wife, Leah Staddon, grew up in La Mora, where about 200 members of their extended family have built a thriving farming community in the Mexican state of Sonora. “This is the kind of nightmare that just floors you.”

The news, arriving Monday in a series of text messages, voice texts and short, horrifying videos, kept getting worse: More than a dozen members of their family had been attacked by gunmen in Mexico who had opened fire on their SUVs. By the time it was over, nine people were dead, and six others, including several children, were injured.

“Innocence is shattered right now,” said Joe Darger, another relative who quickly called an emergency family meeting at his home in Utah. “We don’t even know what to do about funerals.”

The extended family struck by Monday’s violence has long roots in the broader community of fundamentalist Mormons who first took up residence in Mexico’s northern border regions in the late 19th century.

Initially, the family’s patriarch was part of a wave of religious rebels who headed south to practice polygamy, once it was banned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Today, with descendants scattered across the American West, those living in La Mora are successful pecan, chile, alfalfa and pomegranate farmers, raising children who have dual American and Mexican citizenship. Only a few still practice plural marriage, but they continue to live as an observant religious community deep in some of Mexico’s most turbulent borderlands.

“It was a great place to raise kids,” said Staddon, describing how he and his wife would pack their five children into their SUV each year for the eight-hour drive from Phoenix to La Mora.

On Tuesday, several of the injured children were flown in for treatment at a hospital in Tucson, Arizona, and family members tried to piece together what had gone wrong. A photo quickly traveled from phone to phone: There was 8-year-old Cody Langford, one of the surviving children, on a hospital bed, his head swaddled in bandages, a thin shoulder peeking out from under a white blanket.

Then came a video showing the youngest survivor, 7-month-old Faith, shrieking as adults tried to comfort her.

The WhatsApp text that said “Christina and Donna” were unaccounted for was followed up with news that Christina Langford Johnson, 31, and Dawna Langford, 43, were among the dead.

“The whys we don’t know,” said Darger, growing emotional as he recounted the pain of waiting for news. “Did they specifically attack La Mora?”

Staddon said he had always been surprised at the contrast between the large homes that the Americans and their descendants had built in northern Mexico, and the poverty that surrounded them.

The American families got along well with their neighbors, he said. But the families’ location in the path of Mexico’s gun violence has cost them dearly in the past: Two family members were kidnapped and murdered by people believed to be drug cartel members in 2009.

More recently, Staddon said, family members have been facing new challenges, including the control of gasoline distribution by criminal gangs, which has made farming operations more difficult. Cartels in Mexico seem to be looking for new sources of revenue to make up for losses related to the legalization of marijuana in parts of the United States, he said.

Family members have begun returning to the United States. Some of them are no longer willing to adhere to the community’s strict religious practices, Staddon said, but many are also wary of the violence that is once again on the rise. Some families had recently traveled north to Arizona to scout out possible purchases of farmland.

“But an exodus takes a little time to organize,” Staddon said. “It’s tough to leave a place where your family’s invested so much.”