Innocent bystander fatally struck in gang-related shooting in the Bronx: ‘Bullets don’t have names on them’

A woman was struck and killed by a stray bullet fired during a gang-related feud in Fordham Heights on Monday night, according to police.

The victim, 61, was standing in front of Mayssa Fordham Deli just after 7 p.m. when a group of men nearby at Creston Ave. and E. 188th St. started arguing.

Someone in the warring crowd squeezed off four bullets toward the woman, who was struck in the back, cops said.

“The bullets definitely got my attention,” said witness Chris Simone, 28. “It was continuous shooting. He emptied the clip.”

Chaos broke out as soon as the shooting started.

“She was elderly,” Simon said. “She stumbled and then she collapsed on the sidewalk. She just dropped. Everyone was running out of the store.”

The men involved in the shooting sprinted by the fallen woman to a car parked on Creston Ave. then sped off, heading south.

“A woman was crying out ‘asasino,’” he said, using the Spanish word for “assassin.” “But i couldn’t see who she was pointing at.”

A video of the aftermath shows emergency workers rushing the woman on a gurney to an awaiting ambulance. Emergency responders took her to St. Barnabas Hospital where she was declared dead.

Detectives could not get her account of the shooting because she never fully regained consciousness after she was shot.

“She didn’t have a version of events, she was in and out of it,” a police source said.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson lamented the latest senseless bloodshed.

“It could be any of us. We could be the one that gets that phone call. Who’s going to be next, right?” she said. “And so I’m just so sad. I’m so heartbroken. I’m really going to pray for this family.”

Simone said the gunplay gave him flashbacks to 2019 when his brother was shot.

‘My brother died of gun violence so I know the sound,’ he said. “It’s sad. Bullets don’t have names on them, they just have targets.”