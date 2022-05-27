Innocent bystander killed by gunfire at Spanaway gas station, sheriff’s deputies say

A woman who sheriff’s deputies described as an innocent bystander was killed by gunfire Thursday in Spanaway.

Pierce County sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said the woman was leaving a gas station convenience store near 174th Street East and Pacific Avenue South about 8:50 p.m. when someone in a car parked stopped outside opened fire on another vehicle. Witnesses told deputies people in the two vehicles were involved in an argument of some kind, Moss said.

At least one bullet hit the woman and another hit a nearby car, Moss said in a video posted to Twitter.

Deputies dispatched to the scene administered aid and called for an ambulance, but the woman was declared dead at a local hospital.

Both cars then sped away, Moss said. Further details were not immediately available.

Deputies asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Sheriff’s Department ate 253-287-4455 or Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.