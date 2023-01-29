‘Innocent bystander’ killed in shooting at Holyoke Mall, one suspect in custody

One person was killed during a shooting at the Holyoke Mall Saturday night, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s office. The suspected shooter is in custody.

According to Hampden DA Antony Gulluni, the victim was an innocent bystander who was shot when the incident between two known parties escalated into gunplay.

Holyoke police officers arrived at the mall just before 7:00 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Holyoke Mall shooting suspect in custody; no further threat to public safety relating to this incident The Holyoke... Posted by Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni on Saturday, January 28, 2023

The male victim was discovered inside the mall and a shooting suspect was taken into custody.

Members of the Holyoke Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police are investigating the alleged homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

