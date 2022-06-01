Innocent bystander killed at Spanaway gas station is identified as 39-year-old woman

A woman killed by gunfire outside a Spanaway gas station last week was identified Tuesday by the Pierce County medical examiner.

According to a news release, 39-year-old Angelina Lee died of a gunshot wound to the chest. A GoFundMe page created by the victim’s daughter lists the victim’s name as Angelina Palmer.

In a video posted on Twitter, Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Darren Moss described Palmer as an innocent bystander. Moss said Palmer was leaving the gas station’s convenience store when she was hit by a bullet fired from one car toward another outside. The store is in the 17400 block of Pacific Avenue South. An additional bullet from the shooting hit a car at the station’s pumps, according to Moss.

The sheriff’s department has not yet identified a suspect in the shooting. In an update to The News Tribune, Moss wrote, “The investigation is open, and we are still working on identifying the suspect.”

According to the GoFundMe page, Palmer was the mother of nine children. The page aims to raise money for Palmer’s funeral.