'Innocent bystander' killed: Suspect in Methodist Hill murder had domestic violence history

Nov. 21—MONTCALM — A man killed by police Friday evening after murdering one woman and injuring another had a history of domestic violence, authorities said Saturday.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Friday in a mobile home on the Montcalm side of Methodist Hill.

Mercer County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Alan Christian said authorities have discovered there were prior domestic violence issues between the suspect and the female that survived.

"He had been arrested for domestic battery prior to this incident," Christian said.

The woman killed was a friend of the injured female victim, Christian said. She had the other female staying with her over concerns of domestic violence.

"When sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene they found one female deceased," Christian said. "A second female, who was injured, gave us the name of the perpetrator who did it."

Following the attack, Christian said the suspect fled the murder scene. He left the Methodist Hill area and went into the central area of Montcalm.

"We found him hiding in a garage near the scene," Christian said. "At that time he produced a firearm and was shot by investigating officers."

Both sheriff deputies and West Virginia State Police troopers were on the scene.

"Several shots were fired by multiple officers after he produced a firearm," Christian said. "There were negotiation attempts to get him to surrender peacefully."

The deceased suspect was a boyfriend of one of the females involved in the domestic, Christian said.

"The female that survived lived in the trailer in Montcalm," Christian said. "She was the girlfriend of the deceased man. The deceased female was a friend staying with her due to concerns of domestic violence. She was trying to help out and paid the ultimate price. She was an innocent bystander."

The injured female was transported to Bluefield Regional Medical Center and was treated for lacerations and blunt-force, trauma-type wounds," Christian said.

Identities of the victims and suspect have not yet been released pending notification of family.

"We're still trying to reach the family of the deceased female," Christian said Saturday afternoon.

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police.

"We don't know what set him off — what they did that would have been so bad," Christian said. "It's sad not only for them, but for those guys who had to fire their weapons. Even though they were right, they have to live with what they did firing their weapons. We have no winners in this situation at all."

Brightly colored red and yellow lights adorned the porch roof of the trailer where the homicide happened on Saturday, and an American flag waved from the porch railing.

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.

