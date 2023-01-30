Innocent bystander and mother of 2 was gunned down in Fresno cold case. Police seek help

Investigators said they are still looking for help to solve a case 11 years after a 26-year-old was woman gunned down as she waited for a ride from a New Year’s Eve party in Fresno.

Sarah Kay Roberts was an innocent bystander as she stood near Hughes south of Shields avenues on Dec. 31, 2011, waiting for her brother to pick her up, police said.

Her brother arrived shortly before midnight to find the mother of two after she had been shot, police said.

Two groups at the party exchanged gunfire and she was struck, police said. After two months, police said they had few leads and the cold case remains open 11 years later, police said in an update Monday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in 2018 a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Police ask anyone with information to contact homicide Sgt. Chris Serrano at 559-621-2440.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

