Innocent bystander seriously hurt in drive-by shooting on The Plaza, police say

An innocent bystander has been seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Witnesses told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that they heard gunfire along The Plaza around 6:15 p.m.

Police said a woman was driving near E. 34th St. when unknown suspects in another vehicle opened fire.

The woman was taken from the scene to an area hospital where she remains in a critical, but stable condition, according to police.

According to MEDIC, the woman has life-threatening injuries.

Our crews saw a large crime scene stretching for a block long.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

