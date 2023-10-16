Innocent bystander shot in scuffle at local bar
Innocent bystander shot in scuffle at local bar
Ranking players happens everywhere. At Yahoo Sports, we’re putting a bit of a twist on it. Thirty-nine names. Four categories. Four weeks in October leading to the season opener. Let the arguing begin.
Christopher Bell's late charge wasn't enough.
Get superior sound at an incredible discount — perfect for home entertaining.
"I used to think if I make it big, if I get rich like I was dreaming I might, that I’d love to do something special, to come back home and build a park of my own."
As long as you've opted-in to Google SGE, the search bar will double as a generative AI image prompt.
Safety Ronnie Caldwell had 42 tackles during the 2022 season. He was reportedly shot and killed early Thursday morning.
For all intents and purposes, it appeared that Lulia Pugachev was driving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s Dodge cruiser. Which she was not.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
Delivery driver insurance can help protect you when delivering food for companies like DoorDash, Uber Eats, GrubHub, and more. Here’s everything you need to know.
Colorado hosts Stanford on Friday in a game that kicks off at 8 p.m. MT.
Truth: An unsexy non-toxic steam cleaner is just as good as a sexy Dyson vacuum.
Check out our latest position preview for 2023-24 fantasy basketball drafts, the shooting guards.
Hundreds of Israelis died on Saturday after Hamas terrorists crossed the border fence from Gaza in a surprise attack.
Most of the New Yorkers picked to serve on the jury of Sam Bankman-Fried's criminal trial have little connection to the worlds of crypto or finance.
The answer is, of course, robot learning. Walk into nearly any robotics research lab these days and you will find teams working on tackling the issue. Rather, building more complex and capable systems will almost certainly involve a combination of solutions.
Uber is expanding its peer-to-peer package delivery service, Uber Connect. Now customers who don't want to schlep a package to the post office can request an Uber courier to do it for them with the new "Return a Package" feature. Uber couriers can pick up five packages at a time to be delivered at your local post office, UPS or FedEx, according to Uber.
Krafton India has launched a gaming incubator in the South Asian nation as it seeks to expand the local ecosystem and support the domestic talent looking to enter the fast-growing gaming market. Called Krafton India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), the program aims to support six to 10 teams annually, with the total duration ranging from six months to a year. Krafton India, which recently relaunched the popular mobile title BGMI, said it would look for early-stage Indian startups and those at the conception stage, as well as student teams and independent developers for the KIGI program.
"What did you do before you could look something up?"
A probation officer's report revealed why state prison was recommended for convicted rapist Danny Masterson.
Epic Games has asked the US Supreme Court to review a ruling from 2021 that found Apple did not violate antitrust laws. Should Epic win its appeal, Apple could stand to lose a substantial source of revenue.