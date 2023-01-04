Innocent bystander shot while pumping gas in DeKalb County, police say
An apparent drive-by shooting in DeKalb County has left an innocent man pumping gas injured.
Police say they were called to a Texaco station on Columbia Drive just before 5 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot in the leg.
Officers say a car drove by the gas station and opened fire on another car, striking the man who was pumping gas at a different car.
Investigators say the man, identified only as being in his 40s, was not the intended target.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Both the suspect and targeted vehicles left the gas station before police arrived.
Details on the vehicles have not been released.
