Innocent bystander shot while pumping gas in DeKalb County, police say

An apparent drive-by shooting in DeKalb County has left an innocent man pumping gas injured.

Police say they were called to a Texaco station on Columbia Drive just before 5 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

Officers say a car drove by the gas station and opened fire on another car, striking the man who was pumping gas at a different car.

Investigators say the man, identified only as being in his 40s, was not the intended target.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both the suspect and targeted vehicles left the gas station before police arrived.

Details on the vehicles have not been released.

