Innocent driver recovering from serious injuries after being hit in a police chase

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The stepmother of the woman hit during a police chase in Chesapeake said she is recovering in the hospital, but there is a long road to recovery.

“It’s just very tragic. I’m glad she is alive,” said the woman’s stepmother, LeeAnne Knapp.

Knapp said her stepdaughter, Jessica Garrison, was trying to do some shopping after Thanksgiving Day. She decided to leave her four kids at home.

“She was doing Black Friday shopping,” Knapp said. “She would not let any of them come with her, which I’m really glad.”

While at the intersection of South Military Highway and George Washington Highway North, a Subaru running from police hit her white Chevrolet, according to police.

Knapp learned the news on Facebook.

Garrison was rushed to the hospital and had surgery.

“Left wrist and right foot,” Knapp said. “She said it looks gross. They had to repair her intestines.”

She said there are still questions about Garrison’s recovery.

“It’s just a lot of unknowns of how long it takes to get back to normal,” Knapp said. “I just want her to get back to normal. … It is going to be a long road.”

Garrison remains in the hospital. Knapp said she misses her kids.

“She wants to go see her babies. She had two toddlers born during this pandemic, a tween and a teen. She wants to see her kids and they want to see their mommy,” Knapp said.

Knapp said there is frustration about how this crash happened.

10 On Your Side’s Investigative Team revealed in August that Chesapeake Police police pursuit statistics are increasing year after year.

Pursuit Year 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 YTD # of pursuits 83 99 112 149 204 165

Knapp said police could’ve stopped the chase.

“If there are so many pedestrians or cars, just don’t engage. It’s just not safe,” she said.

She also said more people should just stop if police pull them over.

“If there is a lot of traffic, just stop,” Knapp said. It’s not a raceway.”

This tragic crash has brought a financial burden onto Garrison’s family. Knapp said there is a loss of income that’s making it hard to buy the weekly essentials.

Knapp created a GoFundMe for the family. If you’d like to donate, you can click here to be directed to the GoFundMe page.

