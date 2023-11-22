Innocent driver T-boned, killed in South L.A. pursuit crash

TechCrunch

Microsoft’s Threat Intelligence team said on Wednesday North Korean hackers had compromised CyberLink to distribute a modified installer file from the company as part of a wide-reaching supply-chain attack. CyberLink is a software company headquartered in Taiwan that develops multimedia software, such as PowerDVD, and AI facial recognition technology. According to the company’s website, CyberLink owns over 200 patented technologies and has shipped more than 400 million apps worldwide.