Innocent (and jailed) until proven guilty. What would the pretrial detention bill mean for Doña Ana County?

LAS CRUCES - A bill that would've made it easier for courts to jail people accused but not convicted of a crime was given a "do pass" recommendation Monday by a New Mexico legislature committee.

The designation was a crucial step forward for one of the most controversial bills in this year's Legislature. But despite the bill's progress, 3rd Judicial District Attorney Gerald Byers told the Sun-News he's pessimistic about its chance of making it to the governor's desk.

Byers told the Sun-News that he supports the bill which would have created a rebuttable presumption for certain crimes.

A rebuttable presumption is a legal term that means defendants of certain criminal cases would be forced to prove to a judge that they should be released before trial. According to the bill —called pretrial release conditions or HB 5 — those accused of certain crimes would be presumed to be dangerous and the court would presume that no conditions of release could reasonably assure the safety of the community including the alleged victims.

HB0005 (1) by Justin Garcia on Scribd

In 2017, New Mexico voters passed a constitutional amendment granting pretrial release to defendants who are not considered a threat but remain jailed because they cannot afford to post bail.

If prosecutors believe a defendant should be held in jail, they'll file a motion requesting a judge's order to jail the defendant. The prosecutor then has to prove that the defendant is dangerous and that no conditions of release can assure the safety of the community.

Supporters of the bill, such as 2nd Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez, said the bill was meant to "reform the reform."

More: New Mexico 2022 legislative session: 5 under-the-radar bills that deserve your attention

"I think people are being harmed in ways that are preventable and not in line with what the voters thought they were getting," Torrez told the Sun-News in an interview. "I just don't think it's working, the right way."

Story continues

Detractors — such as the Law Office of the Public Defender or LOPD — have pointed to the low percentage of defendants who are charged with new crimes while awaiting resolution in other matters.

"Understanding that some defendants commit new crimes while on pretrial release, it is a small percentage of the overall crimes being committed. Even if New Mexico decided to detain absolutely everyone pretrial, the vast majority of criminal activity would continue," Chief Public Defender Bennett Baur said in a statement sent to the Sun-News.

Hundreds of defendants in Doña Ana County are represented by LOPD attorneys. If the bill passed, LOPD said their public defenders would be forced to spend more time in hearings and lead to a $1.6 million recurring cost to the agency, according to a legislative fiscal report.

While it's not clear HB 5 would increase the number of pretrial detention hearings, it would likely lead to more success for prosecutors seeking to keep defendants detained. In Doña Ana County, less than half of defendants hit with a pretrial detention motion are jailed by judges, according to statistics provided by the 3rd Judicial District Attorney's office.

Of the 256 pretrial detention motions filed in 2021 by 3rd District prosecutors, 158 were denied and 98 were granted. That means judges did not jail about 62 percent of defendants that prosecutors believed should remain jailed.

For instances of alleged sexual assault of a child, battery on a peace officer, and human trafficking, the percentages were even lower. It's a different story for murder cases. Of the nine murder cases in 2021, every single defendant was detained.

If HB 5 were in place, it's not entirely clear how those percentages would change. Byers, who said he was hesitant to speculate, said the bill's rules would likely lead to an increase in detentions.

"Based upon the data that we have, I think that (HB 5) would have changed the percentages of those individuals who were detained and brought a degree of psychological comfort to those people who have been victimized by crime," he said.

In his interview, Byers emphasized the latter point. He said his office is often inundated with calls from crime victims questioning why the defendant has been released. Despite that reality, the victim's voice in the pretrial detention debate has been absent, Byers said.

"The voice of the victims needs to be heard. The content of their statements is worthy of that to inform the decisions today before the conversation,

If passed, the American Civil Liberties Union has promised to challenge the bill, suggesting new rules might not be implemented immediately, if at all.

“Timely and resource-intensive litigation over the constitutionality of HB 5 is guaranteed,” ACLU attorney Denali Wilson said during a committee hearing.

The bill is scheduled to face a hearing in the house judiciary committee. That hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com or on Twitter @Just516garc.

Others are reading:

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: What would the pretrial detention bill mean for Doña Ana County?