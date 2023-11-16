‘Innocent’ Leonberger must be kept on a lead for life after dog walker mauled by pack of eight

Natasha Johnston, who was mauled to death, pictured with one of her dogs. Shiva, right, must now be kept on a lead at all times, despite not having been one of the dogs that attacked Ms Johnston

An “innocent” Leonberger must wear a lead for life after the death of a professional dog walker, despite not being responsible for the attack that killed her.

Shiva, aged seven and weighing nearly 10st, was among the eight dogs being walked by Natasha Johnston, 28, in the secluded woodland of Gravelly Hill near Caterham, Surrey when she was set upon and mauled to death.

But the Telegraph can reveal that despite Shiva not biting Ms Johnston, a control order has been issued that bans the Leonberger from being off a lead in any public place.

Surrey Police said that the order, issued at Guildford magistrates’ court, includes “being on a lead at all times, not being walked with any more than three dogs, and being under control of someone with sufficient strength to control them, at all times”.

The same conditions have also been issued to the owner of a Labrador involved in the attack in January, one of the most complex incidents of recent times.

Both dogs were released in July after their owners accepted the order.

Of the remaining dogs she was walking, Ms Johnston’s two dogs – an American Bully XL mixed with a pitbull terrier and a golden labradoodle – have been put down and two Dachshunds were released to their owner in April.

The last two, Cookie and Shadow, a labradoodle and sheepadoodle, were released this month to their owner Glen Oglaza, a former Sky News presenter who won a £17,000 legal battle to quash an attempt to keep them on leads.

Shiva, a large breed originally from south-west Germany and named after the Hindu god of destruction, previously appeared on the BBC Two programme 10 Puppies and Us in 2017, a show about unruly puppies.

The dog’s size meant some wrongly blamed her for the attack in January, amid speculation over what happened, but reports have suggested that Ms Johnston’s American XL Bully-pitbull terrier Stan – the exact breed of which the police have not determined – was responsible.

The Telegraph understands that the control order was issued to Shiva after a member of the public reported that she had jumped up on them shortly before the attack.

Delia Lewis, a psychic and crystal healer who owns Shiva, said: “I did not want to accept the control order but Shiva’s health was declining while in kennels and felt I had no choice.

“It was more important to get her home as quickly as possible than to let her languish in kennels a minute longer.”

Delia Lewis, the owner of Shiva

She added: “Shiva is innocent of wrongdoing, there is no evidence to prove that she bit anybody, and her control order is on a separate, unrelated incident.”

Ms Lewis said that “the judge denied Surrey Police’s request to have Shiva muzzled” and that experts established that the dog had “no blood on her”.

Surrey Police said it was awaiting further reports to come back from specialists amid an “ongoing investigation and coronial process” into the circumstances.

A date for the full inquest into Ms Johnston’s death has not yet been set, but an initial hearing at Surrey Coroner’s Court heard she died from “multiple penetrating bites to the neck”.

No criminal charges have been brought, though the attack did fuel calls to change dog walker licence laws.

The latest revelations about the case come after Mr Oglaza had his dogs return after 293 days in police kennels earlier this month.

He described the ordeal as a “Kafkaesque nightmare” and “appalling” after he successfully fought Surrey Police’s request for a behaviour order on his dogs in a civil case.

The force had argued they needed to be kept on leads in case they acted aggressively as part of the pack.

